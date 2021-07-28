LunchMoney Price Tops $0.0029 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 59.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $356,820.60 and $15,078.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,431,268 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

