Lundin Mining’s (LUN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.98.

LUN opened at C$11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

