Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

