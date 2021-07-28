Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Up 625.5% in July

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 625.5% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Macro Enterprises stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06.
About Macro Enterprises
