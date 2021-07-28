Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Up 625.5% in July

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 625.5% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Macro Enterprises stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

