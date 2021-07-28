Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.200-4.200 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMP opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

