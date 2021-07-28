Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective increased by TD Securities to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of MEQ traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$104.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$979.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$62.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.99.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

