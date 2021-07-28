Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock to C$130.00. ATB Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mainstreet Equity traded as high as C$108.00 and last traded at C$106.98, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.19.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

