Man Group plc Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

