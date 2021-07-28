Man Group plc Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

