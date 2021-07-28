Man Group plc Has $2.72 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

