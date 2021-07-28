Man Group plc Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHWY opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,267.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

