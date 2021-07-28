Man Group plc Raises Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.