Man Group plc Sells 18,670 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 12.5% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 8.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 9.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Square by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 744,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 354.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

