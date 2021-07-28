Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MANH traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. The stock had a trading volume of 547,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.99. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

