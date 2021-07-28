Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.78

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.78 and last traded at $147.24, with a volume of 237520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

