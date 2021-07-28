Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 16th

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years.

MN opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

