Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.12 target price (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

