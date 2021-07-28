Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Down 4.4%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $150.26 and last traded at $150.44. Approximately 2,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,838,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

