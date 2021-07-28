Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,412.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 204.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 305,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.