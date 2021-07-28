Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLM stock opened at $353.29 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

