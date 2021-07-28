Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 2,372,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.52.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.