Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 361,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17. Mattel has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.77.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

