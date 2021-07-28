Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $48,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $30,700,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $23,197,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

NYSE:CPA opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

