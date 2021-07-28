Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAXR stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

