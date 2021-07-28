MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 18,500 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,869.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $$34.29 during trading on Wednesday. 238,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336,881. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

