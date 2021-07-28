MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $248.73. The company had a trading volume of 182,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

