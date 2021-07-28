MBL Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.30. 334,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,757,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.49 billion, a PE ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.76.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

