MBL Wealth LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. 179,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.