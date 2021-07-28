MBL Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,630.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,442.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.