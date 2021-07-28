MBL Wealth LLC Invests $418,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. 154,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

