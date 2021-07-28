Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 9.2% After Insider Selling

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $164.27 and last traded at $164.75. 7,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 142,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.43.

Specifically, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medpace by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

