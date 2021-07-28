Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Announces Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 442,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,416. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

