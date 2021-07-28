Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30.

Shares of Melrose Industries are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

