Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 506.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

