Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $364.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,148,902. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $256.51 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.