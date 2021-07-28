Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. 21,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,104. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.