Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.01. 4,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $696.34.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.