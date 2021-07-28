Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,205,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

