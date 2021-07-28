MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Head to Head Review

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy -24.01% 11.13% 3.56% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MicroStrategy and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 3 1 3 0 2.00 NCC Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $437.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.62%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than NCC Group.

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroStrategy and NCC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $480.73 million 12.78 -$7.52 million $4.31 146.31 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats NCC Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

