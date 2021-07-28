Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 844,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

