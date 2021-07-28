Millennium Management LLC Buys 10,869 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.18. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

