MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00013086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.75 million and $151,064.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00385330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.01163794 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,759,154 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

