Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.15 million, a P/E ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.