Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MITEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

