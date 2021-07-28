Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MITSY opened at $457.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $299.87 and a 12 month high of $487.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 75.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

