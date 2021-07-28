Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 411,452 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $2.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
