Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $497.27 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $497.27 or 0.01238743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $4.12 million and $45,567.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,404 coins and its circulating supply is 8,280 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

