Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

