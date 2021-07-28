Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

