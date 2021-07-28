Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 589,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.