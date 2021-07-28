Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mondial Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 6,458,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,121,969. Mondial Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Mondial Ventures Company Profile
