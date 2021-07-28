Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,332,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mondial Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 6,458,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,121,969. Mondial Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Mondial Ventures alerts:

Mondial Ventures Company Profile

Mondial Ventures, Inc is an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in U.S. The company was founded on May 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mondial Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondial Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.